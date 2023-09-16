No injuries after attempted armed break-in altercation in Negaunee

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Saturday morning just after 3 a.m. ET, the Negaunee Police Department responded to a call for shots fired inside a residence.

During the investigation, police said that a 35-year-old white male attempted to break into a residence through a window. The homeowner, a 60-year-old white female, noticed the male attempting to break in.

The male then shot one round at the female, and the female returned fire, shooting one round at the intruder. No one was injured during the altercation.

The homeowner locked herself in the bedroom and called 911. Officers arrived and the male suspect was later located in the basement of the residence, where he was detained and arrested. A 33-year-old white female who was related to the male suspect was later arrested as well.

The Negaunee City Police Department was assisted on the scene by the Michigan State Police, Ishpeming City Police Department, and the Michigan State Police Crime Lab.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.