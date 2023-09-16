NMU starts homecoming weekend with annual parade

By Terese Ledy
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University and Marquette communities came together to celebrate the annual NMU Homecoming Parade.

The Homecoming theme this year was “Camp NMU, back to nature, back to Northern.”

Multiple student organizations, different residence halls and some athletic teams and clubs took part this year.

Ali Deutsch, Center for Student Enrichment special events coordinator, said the parade connects the community and the university.

“I think the annual parade is a really great opportunity for the University to get connected with the community in a way that’s just really fun and really positive,” said Deutsch. “Who doesn’t love parades? We have candy, we have student groups and I think it’s something fun for the community to see some sides of different teams or students that they may not normally see in their everyday lives.”

Homecoming festivities continue Saturday with the pre-game tailgate party starting at 11 a.m. behind the Superior Dome, followed by the Homecoming Football game at 2 p.m.

