Neo Wilson Memorial Railway invites parents who have lost a child to gather

By Terese Ledy
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SKANDIA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Neo Wilson Memorial Railway in Skandia is hosting a gathering for parents who have lost a child.

Saturday from 3 p.m. until dark, people are invited to join in the conversation, sit around the bonfire and take a ride on the railway.

The owners said they wanted to create a place where parents could come to speak with one another about the hardships involved in that kind of loss.

Paul Wilson, Neo Wilson Memorial Railway president, said they lost their son last year, and talking with others with similar experiences has helped.

“A lot of the people that came said just relating with people that have gone through the same thing did more for them than going to doctors and psychiatrists,” said Wilson. “Not that we’re professionals or anything, we can just relate and share stories. A lot of times just talking about it helps.”

On Sunday, the Railway will host a fundraiser. There will be free train rides, snacks and live music by the band Neo Lives.

Both events will be held at 281 Beckman Road in Skandia.

