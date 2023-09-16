Michigan Tech University to hold Parade of Nations

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech University is set to hold its annual Parade of Nations on Saturday.

This year’s theme is ‘Fairy Tales From Around the World.’

The Parade of Nations’ mission is to celebrate multiculturalism and ethnic diversity in the Keweenaw. More than 30 countries are represented.

“We do it just to celebrate the diversity in the area and everybody should check it out because you never know what you’re going to be able to see,” said William Schuette, MC for the Parade of Nations.

Schuette continued, “You’ll be seeing people from all over the world that are experiencing how nice the culture is in the Keweenaw and taking a moment to celebrate that diversity and the differences that make us so unique.”

The parade starts at 11 a.m. in Hancock and crosses the Portage Lake Lift Bridge ending in Houghton.

The multi-cultural festival starts at noon at the Dee Stadium.

