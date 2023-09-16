Michigan Tech University to hold Parade of Nations

Parade of Nations'
Parade of Nations'(WLUC)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech University is set to hold its annual Parade of Nations on Saturday.

This year’s theme is ‘Fairy Tales From Around the World.’

The Parade of Nations’ mission is to celebrate multiculturalism and ethnic diversity in the Keweenaw. More than 30 countries are represented.

“We do it just to celebrate the diversity in the area and everybody should check it out because you never know what you’re going to be able to see,” said William Schuette, MC for the Parade of Nations.

Schuette continued, “You’ll be seeing people from all over the world that are experiencing how nice the culture is in the Keweenaw and taking a moment to celebrate that diversity and the differences that make us so unique.”

The parade starts at 11 a.m. in Hancock and crosses the Portage Lake Lift Bridge ending in Houghton.

The multi-cultural festival starts at noon at the Dee Stadium.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 in Marinette arrested after search warrant turns up child pornography, drugs
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July...
Hunter Biden indicted on federal firearms charges in long-running probe weeks after plea deal failed
Blue Cross Blue Shield UAW workers strike in Marquette
Blue Cross Blue Shield UAW workers strike in Marquette
Family members welcomed their loved ones after the day trip to Washington D.C.
Upper Peninsula Honor Flight Mission XXII returns
State law says that both the Michigan Department of Transportation and the Michigan State...
Negaunee Township Board discusses speed changes

Latest News

The Corn Maze will be open tomorrow through October 31.
Hayes Corn Maze opens for 22nd season Saturday
Neo Wilson Memoria Railway to host gathering for those who have lost a child.
Neo Wilson Memorial Railway invites parents who have lost a child to gather
The Homecoming theme this year was ‘Camp NMU, back to nature, back to Northern’.
NMU starts homecoming weekend with annual parade
This is a poster of the cruise and car show dates in case you forget.
Munising Bay Cruisers Car Show reaches year 11