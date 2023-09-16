The Knights Templar dedicate a new Commandery in Iron Mountain

The Knights Templar is a Christian-oriented fraternal organization founded in the 11th century.
The Knights Templar is a Christian-oriented fraternal organization founded in the 11th century.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Knights Templar left Iron Mountain 27 years ago, but on Saturday it returned with the dedication of a new Commandery of the Knights Templar.

The Knights Templar is a Christian-oriented fraternal organization founded in the 11th century. They consist of three levels, which are national, state-wide, and local.

Representatives of the Grand Commandery of Knights Templar of Michigan said that this was the first dedication of a new Commandery in many years.

The Iron Mountain Commandery #57 combined with Escanaba Commandery #47 27 years ago. Representatives said this left a gap in the Iron Mountain area of the U.P.

Jay Kennedy, Grand Commandery of Knights Templar of Michigan Grand Commander, said they chose Iron Mountain because of the community.

“There is just great support for Masonry in general in this area, and it really comes down to the people and the community that can be served,” said Kennedy. “We’ve got a bunch of good guys that want to do good things. They know they can advance the order, and it’s a great way for people who are like-minded to come together to find ways to benefit their families and their community.”

Those involved in the Knights Templar are dedicated to benefit and serve the community.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer presents her fall legislative agenda and highlights on what she wants to...
Jury clears 3 men in the last trial tied to the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Michigan State Police
MSP seeks public assistance with Manistique breaking and entering
1 injured in single-vehicle crash in Stambaugh Township
State law says that both the Michigan Department of Transportation and the Michigan State...
Negaunee Township Board discusses speed changes
The City of Negaunee received $3 million from the State of Michigan to help renovate the Vista...
Negaunee City Council will not look into building casino at Vista Theatre

Latest News

The D.J. Bryant Memorial Fun Run is now a nonprofit organization, and these fun runs are to...
Annual DJ Bryant Memorial Fun Run provides students with scholarships
Annual Ford Airport Day featured fun for the whole family.
Annual Ford Airport Day raises money for youth aviation program
No injuries at cliff rescue on Presque Isle
Last Saturday, around 10 p.m. shots were fired at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds.
No injuries after attempted armed break-in altercation in Negaunee