The Knights Templar dedicate a new Commandery in Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Knights Templar left Iron Mountain 27 years ago, but on Saturday it returned with the dedication of a new Commandery of the Knights Templar.

The Knights Templar is a Christian-oriented fraternal organization founded in the 11th century. They consist of three levels, which are national, state-wide, and local.

Representatives of the Grand Commandery of Knights Templar of Michigan said that this was the first dedication of a new Commandery in many years.

The Iron Mountain Commandery #57 combined with Escanaba Commandery #47 27 years ago. Representatives said this left a gap in the Iron Mountain area of the U.P.

Jay Kennedy, Grand Commandery of Knights Templar of Michigan Grand Commander, said they chose Iron Mountain because of the community.

“There is just great support for Masonry in general in this area, and it really comes down to the people and the community that can be served,” said Kennedy. “We’ve got a bunch of good guys that want to do good things. They know they can advance the order, and it’s a great way for people who are like-minded to come together to find ways to benefit their families and their community.”

Those involved in the Knights Templar are dedicated to benefit and serve the community.

