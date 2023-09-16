Hayes Corn Maze opens for 22nd season Saturday

The Corn Maze will be open tomorrow through October 31.
The Corn Maze will be open tomorrow through October 31.
By Terese Ledy
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Hayes Corn Maze opens for the season Saturday for its 22nd year.

Tickets include entry to the maze and a hayride to ‘The Outback’ to play with the Apple Slingers. Attendees can also play various pumpkin and maze-themed games.

Lenora Hayes, Hayes Corn Maze owner, said you get something extra with a ticket this year.

“We are so excited because we’re celebrating our 22nd annual Hayes’ Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch,” said Hayes. “In fact, we’re giving away five pounds of pumpkins free with each ticket that we sell and we’re super excited because we have so many generations of families that keep and continually come back year after year.”

The Corn Maze will be open September 16 through October 31.

They are open Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Sunday from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

