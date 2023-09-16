Annual Ford Airport Day raises money for youth aviation program

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - The second day of the EEA 439′s 20th annual Ford Airport Day featured a car show, airplanes and free Young Eagles Flights for kids.

Organizers said this is an opportunity for the community to come out and experience the airport in a different way.

Tom Sullivan, EEA Chapter 439 president, said all the money they’ve made over the 20 years has gone into making a new hangar.

“We have built the hangar, we’re in the final construction of the interior now, haven’t borrowed a dollar yet it’s all come out of funding for this,” said the Chapter 439 president. “The ultimate goal for that hangar is to have a youth aviation program for the kids.”

Sullivan said all of the efforts they’ve made has been to introduce aviation to area youth, and to show them just how accessible aviation can be.

