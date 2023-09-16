Annual DJ Bryant Memorial Fun Run provides students with scholarships

FAITHORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Around 150 ATV/UTV riders gathered for the tenth annual D.J. Bryant Memorial Fun Run.

D.J. Bryant started the fun run with a group of friends back in 2013, and it has continued to grow. After his sudden death in 2019, they changed the tone of this event.

The D.J. Bryant Memorial Fun Run is now a nonprofit organization, and these fun runs are to commemorate D.J.’s memory and to give away scholarships to area students.

This year they will be giving two students each a $1,000 check. Nick Hess, D.J. Bryant Memorial Fun Run president, said this event gives back while also bringing the community together.

“This brings people to the area, it also gives us a chance to remember D.J. and what he started for us, and we give back to the kids through the community,” said Hess.

Participants ended the ride by going back to the Long Branch Saloon and partaking in 50/50 raffles and food.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.