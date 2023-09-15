WATCH: USS Marinette to be commissioned in Wisconsin city where it was built

By Molly Birch
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday we take a look at a veteran’s suicide prevention resource fair in Iron Mountain, an upcoming NMU football tailgate, the commission of the USS Marinette, an adoption event at UPAWS and more headlines.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Sept. 14, 2023.

To watch this stream live, tune in on the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook Page or click here.

