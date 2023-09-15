USS Marinette grand commissioning ceremony to take place Saturday

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The future Freedom-variant littoral combat ship combat ship USS Marinette (LCS-25) will join the active Navy fleet at a commissioning ceremony in Menominee Saturday at 10 a.m.

LCS 25 will be the newest littoral combat ship to join the Surface Force. It is the first naval warship named after Marinette, Wisconsin, and the third naval vessel named for the community. The ship’s Commanding Officer Shane Brewer said this ship will have lots of capabilities once it’s certified.

“We can go to anywhere in the world and accomplish anything such as counter-narcotics missions and maintaining freedom of the seas,” Brewer said. “This ship is also modular, and it can go really fast and stay close to the coast, so we are really excited about that.”

Brewer said this is only the third time a naval ship has ever been commissioned in the same city it was built. He said most Navy ships are more than 400 feet while the USS Marinette is 386 feet. Brewer said that’s not the only thing that separates this ship from other Navy ships.

“The other difference is with similar missions, we are doing it with 80 sailors including myself,” Brewer said. “They have 250 to 300 sailors on board and obviously, there are different missions there. However, we are doing a lot of the same missions with a third of the people.”

The captain said the 34,000-ton ship’s speed and durability were unlike anything he’d ever seen. He said one of the many reasons why he loves this ship is because it offers young Navy officers a great experience.

“It’s great training for our young officers that are one day hopefully going to become a captain and all of our sailors because this prepares them with multiple jobs,” Brewer said.

The USS Marinette is set to leave for its maiden voyage to the Naval port in Mayport, Florida sometime in October. After the ceremony, Brewer said the crew would give tours to the public. The captain also said even though tickets are completely sold out, you can still watch the live stream on Saturday by clicking here.

