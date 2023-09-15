UPAWS to celebrate National Adoption Weekend

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) is hosting a waived adoption fee event thanks to Best Friends Animal Society.

In celebration of National Adoption Weekend, adoption fees will be waived for all dogs and cats ages six months and older, and all small critters no matter their age.

For those interested in a cat, there is no appointment needed. For those interested in a dog, be sure to make an appointment before arriving at the animal shelter.

Ann Brownell, UPAWS community outreach and volunteer coordinator, said this will also feature a donation drive put on by the Chocolay Township Junior Girl Scouts Troop 5055.

“So, we are encouraging folks to come on and bring a wish list item: paper towels, dawn dish soap, a variety of things, and I’ll post that on our Facebook page,” said Brownell.

The day will feature games, prizes and special gift bags for new pet adoptions. The waived adoption fee will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

The Girl Scouts are working on the Girl Scout Bronze Award. Their donation drive will be Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.