UPAWS to celebrate National Adoption Weekend

In celebration of National Adoption Weekend, adoption fees will be waived for all dogs and cats ages six months and older, and all small critters of any age.
By Terese Ledy
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) is hosting a waived adoption fee event thanks to Best Friends Animal Society.

In celebration of National Adoption Weekend, adoption fees will be waived for all dogs and cats ages six months and older, and all small critters no matter their age.

For those interested in a cat, there is no appointment needed. For those interested in a dog, be sure to make an appointment before arriving at the animal shelter.

Ann Brownell, UPAWS community outreach and volunteer coordinator, said this will also feature a donation drive put on by the Chocolay Township Junior Girl Scouts Troop 5055.

“So, we are encouraging folks to come on and bring a wish list item: paper towels, dawn dish soap, a variety of things, and I’ll post that on our Facebook page,” said Brownell.

The day will feature games, prizes and special gift bags for new pet adoptions. The waived adoption fee will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

The Girl Scouts are working on the Girl Scout Bronze Award. Their donation drive will be Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Michigan State Police cruisers have severe fire damage and a fourth has moderate fire...
UPDATE: Suspect that set fire to MSP cruisers, shot at police remains in critical condition
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills...
Jets’ Aaron Rodgers says he ‘will rise yet again’ in first comments since season-ending injury
This room will be the lab for the Associate Degree in Nursing program.
KBOCC approved to start Associate Degree in Nursing program
William Null answers questions from his defense attorney Damian Nunzio on Monday, Sept 11,...
Jury urged to convict 3 in last trial tied to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot

Latest News

The tour covered the historic Malton Road area in Ishpeming.
Historical society offers horse-drawn wagon rides in Ishpeming
Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on...
WATCH: USS Marinette to be commissioned in Wisconsin city where it was built
Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on...
WATCH: USS Marinette to be commissioned in Wisconsin city where it was built
State law says that both the Michigan Department of Transportation and the Michigan State...
Negaunee Township Board discusses speed changes