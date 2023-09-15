Third Street Marketplace holds ribbon cutting ceremony

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Third Street Marketplace in Marquette marked an important milestone Friday morning.

The marketplace held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate its grand opening. Pizza@Marquette, Kognisjon Bryggeri and Fish Express are currently housed in the marketplace.

Building Co-Owner Joe Constance says it feels good to finally complete the project.

“It’s darn exciting and it’s been a long time coming,” Constance said. “We started three years ago, and we went through COVID-19 and all sorts of supply shortages and just cost overruns and so to be done it’s exciting.”

There is still one open spot in the building. Constance says he hopes to fill that vacancy by next spring.

