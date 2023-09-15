Sunny breaks with a pop-up shower, storm this weekend

Afternoon pop-up showers, storms with breaks of sunshine as a cooldown develops later this weekend.
By Noel Navarro and Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A Northwestern Ontario system low pressure system spins up scattered rounds of rain and thunderstorms to brush the U.P. through the weekend.

As showers wane, a cooldown follows in the region Sunday to Monday, before a warm rebound (but increasing rain and thunderstorm chances) to the last days of summer.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers, few thunderstorms mainly west and central then tapering off towards morning; southwest winds gusting over 20 mph

>Lows: Upper 40s to Upper 50s (coolest western interior)

Saturday: Areas of morning patchy fog/drizzle, light showers then partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers, few thunderstorms; northwest winds 5-15 mph

>Highs: Mid 60s to Lower 70s (cooler west, milder south/east)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers and drizzle; cool and breezy with north winds gusting 25 mph

>Highs: 50s/60

Monday: Partly cloudy, cool and breezy with north winds gusting 20 mph

>Highs: 60s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and milder

>Highs: 60s/70

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late; warmer and breezy

>Highs: 70s/80

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with few showers, isolated thunderstorms; mild to warm and breezy

>Highs: 70s/80

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, few thunderstorms; breezy

>Highs: 70s

