Silver Creek Thrift to host first ever car show

These are some of the prizes you could win.
These are some of the prizes you could win.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - Get ready to rev your engines for a car show coming to Harvey.

Silver Creek Thrift in Harvey is hosting its first-ever car show on Saturday from 11 a.m. To 3 p.m. The event will have around 20 to 50 vehicles. There will be prizes ranging from local artwork to a car care kit.

One of the organizers David Isle said it will be fun for all ages.

“People know who we are ‘Oh, we attended the car show there’ and that sort of thing,” Isle said. “So it just strengthens our bond with the community.”

The event is free for attendees and participants. If you would like to show off a car you can bring it on the day of the event.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 in Marinette arrested after search warrant turns up child pornography, drugs
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July...
Hunter Biden indicted on federal firearms charges in long-running probe weeks after plea deal failed
Blue Cross Blue Shield UAW workers strike in Marquette
Blue Cross Blue Shield UAW workers strike in Marquette
Family members welcomed their loved ones after the day trip to Washington D.C.
Upper Peninsula Honor Flight Mission XXII returns
Firefighters work to put out a fire that started at the Tissue Depot in Cheboygan, Mich.,...
Fire at Michigan paper mill closes roads, residents told to shelter in place while air monitored

Latest News

This is the outside of the newly renovated Jacobetti Complex.
NMU hold rededication for Jacobetti Complex following completion of $28.6 million renovation
Pickleball players in Delta County will have new courts to play on by fall of 2024.
Gladstone pickleball group reaches fundraising goal for new courts
The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department and the Iron Mountain Fire Department are...
Health officials encourage extreme weather preparedness
Flu vaccines help prevent large outbreaks within communities.
Delta County health experts say flu is here, now’s the time to vaccinate