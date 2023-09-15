Silver Creek Thrift to host first ever car show

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - Get ready to rev your engines for a car show coming to Harvey.

Silver Creek Thrift in Harvey is hosting its first-ever car show on Saturday from 11 a.m. To 3 p.m. The event will have around 20 to 50 vehicles. There will be prizes ranging from local artwork to a car care kit.

One of the organizers David Isle said it will be fun for all ages.

“People know who we are ‘Oh, we attended the car show there’ and that sort of thing,” Isle said. “So it just strengthens our bond with the community.”

The event is free for attendees and participants. If you would like to show off a car you can bring it on the day of the event.

