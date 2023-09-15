Sens. Peters, Stabenow make statements on auto worker strike

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - In the hours that followed the announcement that no contract agreement was reached, and the United Auto Workers union would go on strike at midnight, Michigan’s U.S. Senators issued statements.

Sen. Gary Peters said, “I stand in solidarity with UAW workers as they strike to fight for a contract that gives them the wages, job security, and benefits they deserve. UAW members made huge sacrifices to help save the auto industry in 2008 and now that the Big Three are making historic profits, the workers deserve to get their fair share of the success. UAW workers are making the best cars in the world in Michigan and it’s critical they continue to be the future of the industry, especially as we transition to electric vehicles.”

At 8:15 a.m. Friday, Peters will walk the picket line with striking workers at the Ford assembly plant in Wayne, Michigan.

In July, Peters sent a letter to the CEOs of the Big Three auto manufacturers urging them to negotiate in good faith as the talks began. In August, he met with UAW members in Lansing to show his support and hear their priorities. Peters also organized a multi-member meeting with UAW President Shawn Fain earlier this year.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow said, “Our autoworkers are the backbone of the industry. They helped build the middle class in our country and keep our economy strong. They deserve just pay and benefits, job security, and the commitment to be treated as equal partners with our auto companies as they lead the new clean energy economy. I stand with the UAW.”

