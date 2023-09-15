Scattered rain for next couple days with cooler end to weekend

A low pressure system will bring scattered showers and possible thundershowers for Friday and parts of Saturday. Highest rainfall will be in the western counties around a half an inch of rain so be sure to have the umbrella nearby for the next couple days. Rain chances dwindle by Sunday with cooler air in the forecast for Sunday and the start of next week. While skies will be calm for most of the next several days rain chances are looking to rise again by next Wednesday.

Friday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny; scattered showers with isolated thundershowers in isolated areas

>Highs: Mid to High 60s west; High 60s to Low 70s east

Saturday: Foggy in the morning; chances of scattered showers in the afternoon

>Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies; cooler and breezy winds

>Highs: Mid to High 60s

Monday: Partly cloudy skies; cooler air lingers with breezy conditions

>Highs: 50s/60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies throughout the day; increasing clouds in the evening with showers late

>Highs: 60s

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies; scattered showers with chances of isolated thundershowers

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain; breezy

>Highs: 70s

