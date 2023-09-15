Rick Comley inducted into Michigan Sports Hall of Fame

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University’s Athletic Director Rick Comely was inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame on Thursday.

Comley was welcomed alongside the other 2023 inductees before a sellout crowd in Detroit. The Hall of Fame was established in 1955 and includes Ty Cobb, Gordy Howe, Bo Schembechler and other sports legends.

Comley played hockey at Lake Superior State and later coached the Lakers. He came to NMU in 1976 to establish and coach the school’s first hockey team and over the next quarter century created a winning tradition including an NCAA Championship. Comley took on additional responsibilities as the school’s athletic Director in 1987.

Comley left NMU to coach the Michigan State Spartans hockey team in 2002 and while there became one of only three coaches to win NCAA championships with two different teams.

Comley retired from coaching in 2011 but came out of retirement last year to take over the AD duties at NMU.

