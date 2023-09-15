NMU hold rededication for Jacobetti Complex following completion of $28.6 million renovation

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University’s Jacobetti Complex, originally built in 1980, has been officially rededicated after the completion of a two-year renovation.

The university held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newly renovated complex Friday afternoon.

“Not only is the building renovation really neat, but just sort of the excitement and the improvements in technology in the building that are going to impact our students for years to come and impact local businesses by providing the talent that they need and then, as a result of that, impacting the regional economy,” NMU College of Technology and Occupational Sciences Dean Steve VandenAvond said.

The project cost $28.6 million dollars. New classrooms, lab spaces and equipment for the technical programs were added. The entire space was also downsized by 50,000 square feet.

“It’s very consistent with the university’s sustainability initiative, so we’re not heating and cooling as large of a footprint as we were before,” VandenAvond said.

The building is home to NMU’s College of Technology, Occupational Sciences and Engineering Technology. Mechanical Engineering Technology Senior Daniel Burnett said he is excited to spend his last year at NMU in the new building.

“I’m just excited to see a building that’s finished, and it was so nice to walk into something modern and new technology and really representing the future of this industry,” Burnett said.

As you enter the complex, the words “built for tomorrow” greet you. Burnett said the slogan has a special meaning.

“It means to me that the school doesn’t stop at this rededication or this remodel,” Burnett said. “They’re constantly going to be striving to improve and get new technology and new innovation and stuff in here and really cater to every student’s need as they come in the future years to come.”

VandenAvond said the university will continue to adapt the new complex to fit future trends in the industry. If you would like to view a tour of the building watch our episode of Upper Michigan Today.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.