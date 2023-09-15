Negaunee Township Board discusses speed changes

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Township Board met today and discussed the speed limit in residential areas of County Road 510.

State law says that both the Michigan Department of Transportation and the Michigan State Police set speed limits based on the speed of 85% of drivers on that specific road. If 85% of drivers are driving 55 miles per hour or lower, the speed limit will be set to 55.

The speed limit on County Road 510 was originally set to 45 miles per hour. Gary Wommer, Negaunee Township supervisor, said they wanted to have the limit lowered to 35, but the speed study resulted in increasing the speed limit to 50 miles per hour.

Wommer said he was frustrated by the result of the speed test.

“We tried to get it slowed down, that’s not the way it was going to go. The state police are setting the speed limit,” said Wommer. “They’re setting the speed limit at the speed the cars are going, rather than the speed that we think they should be going, and we don’t have anything to say about it.”

The board also discussed municipal pensions and the road work on US-41 at the meeting.

