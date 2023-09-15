Negaunee City Council will not look into building casino at Vista Theatre

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A casino will not be going into the Vista Theatre in Negaunee.

At Thursday night’s Negaunee City Council meeting, members discussed the possibility of the casino. Council Member Matt Howard first shared the idea. Howard says he doesn’t know if the theatre will be able to support itself.

“The money is getting spent, if we can farm some of that money, why not if we legally can,” Howard said.

Negaunee’s Mayor David Kangas says the city should follow a plan laid out by the Peninsula Arts Appreciation Council.

“It’s a goal for us to want to preserve that building and to keep it to its former usage so the public community and outsiders can enjoy it,” Kangas said.

Kangas says the council will look into the plan from the Peninsula Arts Appreciation Council as it works to decide the Vista’s future.

