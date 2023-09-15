Munising Bay Cruisers Car Show reaches year 11

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Car enthusiasts from all over the world were in Munising Friday for the first day of the 11th annual two-day Munising Bay Cruisers Car Show.

The event is also a fundraiser for the Cruisers’ veterans support organization. Organizers said the main goal is to support American veteran organizations in Alger County. The Munising Bay Cruisers veterans support organization’s vice president Scott Mitchell said over the years, they have raised $16,000. He said Friday kicked off day one with a great start.

“We started with a poker run and a cruise that goes from the town in Munising over to Grand Marais,” Mitchell said. “There was also a block party in Grand Marais. Saturday morning on this site, we will have the car show. We are expecting anywhere from 150 to 200 cars.”

Mitchell said the event’s location is on the grass lot just north of the new roundabout. He said he wants to thank all sponsors involved, including Mativ Paper Mill for sharing its space.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.