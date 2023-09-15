Munising Bay Cruisers Car Show reaches year 11

This is a poster of the cruise and car show dates in case you forget.
This is a poster of the cruise and car show dates in case you forget.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Car enthusiasts from all over the world were in Munising Friday for the first day of the 11th annual two-day Munising Bay Cruisers Car Show.

The event is also a fundraiser for the Cruisers’ veterans support organization. Organizers said the main goal is to support American veteran organizations in Alger County. The Munising Bay Cruisers veterans support organization’s vice president Scott Mitchell said over the years, they have raised $16,000. He said Friday kicked off day one with a great start.

“We started with a poker run and a cruise that goes from the town in Munising over to Grand Marais,” Mitchell said. “There was also a block party in Grand Marais. Saturday morning on this site, we will have the car show. We are expecting anywhere from 150 to 200 cars.”

Mitchell said the event’s location is on the grass lot just north of the new roundabout. He said he wants to thank all sponsors involved, including Mativ Paper Mill for sharing its space.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 in Marinette arrested after search warrant turns up child pornography, drugs
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July...
Hunter Biden indicted on federal firearms charges in long-running probe weeks after plea deal failed
Blue Cross Blue Shield UAW workers strike in Marquette
Blue Cross Blue Shield UAW workers strike in Marquette
Family members welcomed their loved ones after the day trip to Washington D.C.
Upper Peninsula Honor Flight Mission XXII returns
State law says that both the Michigan Department of Transportation and the Michigan State...
Negaunee Township Board discusses speed changes

Latest News

This is one of the Painted stakes that will line the streets of downtown Munising, each stake...
Alger County’s Stake the Lake Cancer Walk makes strides
These are some of the prizes you could win.
Silver Creek Thrift to host first ever car show
This is the outside of the newly renovated Jacobetti Complex.
NMU hold rededication for Jacobetti Complex following completion of $28.6 million renovation
Pickleball players in Delta County will have new courts to play on by fall of 2024.
Gladstone pickleball group reaches fundraising goal for new courts