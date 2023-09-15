MSP seeks public assistance with Manistique breaking and entering

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan State Police (MSP) are looking for tips after a break-in at a motel occurred earlier this month.

According to the MSP, the breaking and entering incident took place Sept. 5 at approximately 8:30 p.m. at the Bayside Motel located at 6596 W US-2, just west of Tannery Rd.

Troops are looking for any anonymous tips that may help identify any suspects.

If you have information, you can contact the Manistique Outpost at (906) 341-2102.

