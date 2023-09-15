Historical society offers horse-drawn wagon rides in Ishpeming

The tour covered the historic Malton Road area in Ishpeming.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Heritage Hills Horses and the Ishpeming Area Historical Society and Museum hosted a free horse-drawn tour.

The tour covered the historic Malton Road area in Ishpeming. This included old Union Park, the old ski hills, old mines and the original Wawonowin golf course.

Joni Gleason, Heritage Hills Horses co-owner, said they have been wanting to do something like this for a long time.

“I always thought it would be so cool to do a little historic tour around these parts. There’s so many points of interest that our wagon ride is going to stop at.” And we have historian Gary Vidlund and Karen.”

Karen Kasper, Ishpeming Area Historical Society vice president, said the area has a rich history.

“There’s a lot of history in this area and most people don’t know about it because this area was closed off for 50 years,” said Kasper. “There’s a lot of mining history and of course, the ski jumping was really big, I mean, this was the birthplace of the National Ski Association and things like that, and that deserves to be recognized.”

These were the only two tours for now, but organizers said they have plans to continue the tours next summer.

