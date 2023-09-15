Gladstone pickleball group reaches fundraising goal for new courts

Pickleball players in Delta County will have new courts to play on by fall of 2024.
Pickleball players in Delta County will have new courts to play on by fall of 2024.(WLUC)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Pickleball players in Delta County will have new courts to play on next fall.

The Gladstone Area Pickleball Group exceeded its goal of $50,000, reaching $62,000.

They now qualify for a matching grant of $50,000 from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

The group plans to begin construction on its “Courts of Dreams” this fall.

“We’re so very thankful to our community,” said Diane Bricco, fundraising campaign chair. “It’s a smallish community and the outpouring of support has just been amazing. And we want to thank everybody that has contributed.”

Any money raised in the future will go toward maintenance of the facility and upgrading seating areas.

For more information on how to donate or to learn more about pickleball, go to the Gladstone Area Pickleball Facebook page.

