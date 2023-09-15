Getting to know Dr. Elizabeth Hogan, UP Health System’s new neurosurgeon

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UP Health System (UPHS) – Marquette has welcomed board-certified Neurosurgeon Elizabeth Hogan, MD, to its Brain and Spine Center.

Watch the video above for a TV6 Morning News interview with Dr. Hogan.

In a press release this week, UPHS said Dr. Hogan offers specialized care for many neurological and spinal conditions, with a special focus and training in adult spinal disorders/trauma, cranial tumors/trauma, and complex skull base tumors.

Dr. Hogan completed undergrad at the University of Texas before earning her Doctorate in Medicine (MD) from St. George’s University School of Medicine in Grenada. Following medical school, she completed an internship in general surgery at the University of Buffalo, followed by her residency training in neurological surgery at George Washington University.

Prior to joining UP Health System, Dr. Hogan completed a skull base fellowship at the University of Colorado, where she received exceptional training and experience in the performance of complex intracranial neurosurgery, with an emphasis on the application of skull base surgical techniques to ordinary and extraordinary tumors and vascular lesions. During her medical training, she received the Crutchfield-Gage-Thompson Award from the Neurological Society of the Virginias; she was also recognized as the Abstract Award Winner for Best Operative Technique by the Congress of Neurological Surgeons.

“The UP Health System – Marquette Brain and Spine Center is a well-established practice with excellent patient care, and I’m grateful to be joining this team,” said Dr. Hogan. “It is my passion to take care of my patients and do everything I can to better their lives.”

The neurosurgery team works alongside neurologists, neuroradiologists and neuropsychologists to provide services for prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation for injuries and diseases of the brain and spine.

The central nervous system is comprised of two major components, the brain and the spinal cord. The underside of a person’s head—or the skull base, where these two structures meet—is a complicated network including the underside of the brain, blood vessels and major nerves. Due to the complex anatomy and the difficulty in accessing this area of the body, neurosurgeons like Dr. Hogan who are skilled at skull base procedures dedicate advanced training specifically to operating on tumors, lesions and aneurysms found at the skull base.

“Dr. Hogan’s skillset provides an excellent complement to an already world-class group of specialists here,” said Gar Atchison, market president, UP Health System, and chief executive officer, UP Health System – Marquette. “We are thrilled she has joined our Brain and Spine team so we can continue to be the regional leader for neurological care and extend more treatment options for patients close to home.”

Outside of work, Dr. Hogan enjoys family, traveling and outdoor activities. “The Upper Peninsula is a beautiful area with genuine people, and it is a privilege to now call it home,” she said.

Dr. Hogan joins neurosurgeons Craig Coccia, MD, and Sonia Geschwindt, MD, in the Brain and Spine Center at UP Health System – Marquette, located at 850 W. Baraga Ave., Ste. 31. She will primarily be located at the Marquette clinic but will also travel to Iron Mountain and UP Health System – Portage in Hancock and see patients during each month.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Hogan, call 906-449-3620, or learn more here. To gain a better understanding of your current spine health, take a health risk assessment.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.