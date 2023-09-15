Fresh food, local chefs, local beer: 3rd annual Brew Feast happening October 2

Upper Michigan Today Friday, September 15
Trixie Maguran Jacobson joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.
Trixie Maguran Jacobson joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Culinary Federation (ACF) Upper Michigan Chapter is gearing up for its annual Brew Feast.

The event thoughtfully pairs local beers with global dishes, whipped up by local chefs.

ACF U.P. Chapter Student Board Member Trixie Maguran Jacobson stopped by Upper Michigan Today to tell you why you don’t want to miss out, but first, Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon share stories of the day.

Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon share weekend events happening around the U.P. on Upper Michigan Today.

Now, back to Brew Feast!

The third annual event serves as a fundraiser for chapter dues to the ACF.

As a hospitality student at Northern Michigan University, Maguran Jacobson says being involved in the ACF gives her a headstart on her culinary career and certifications.

Tickets for the event are $65 and will secure you six courses and six beers from Ore Dock Brewing Co.

The event is at Ore Dock Brewing Co. on Monday, October 2 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The official menu will be released days before the event.

ACF UP Chapter Student Board Member Trixie Maguran Jacobson talks about the 3rd annual Brew Feast and makes Chinese scallion pancakes.
ACF UP Chapter Student Board Member Trixie Maguran Jacobson talks about the 3rd annual Brew Feast and makes Chinese scallion pancakes.
ACF UP Chapter Student Board Member Trixie Maguran Jacobson talks about the 3rd annual Brew Feast and makes Chinese scallion pancakes.

You can purchase your tickets for Brew Feast at oredock.square.site/tickets.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP or stream the show on your smart device with the TV6+ app.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 in Marinette arrested after search warrant turns up child pornography, drugs
Family members welcomed their loved ones after the day trip to Washington D.C.
Upper Peninsula Honor Flight Mission XXII returns
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July...
Hunter Biden indicted on federal firearms charges in long-running probe weeks after plea deal failed
Firefighters work to put out a fire that started at the Tissue Depot in Cheboygan, Mich.,...
Fire at Michigan paper mill closes roads, residents told to shelter in place while air monitored
Blue Cross Blue Shield UAW workers strike in Marquette
Blue Cross Blue Shield UAW workers strike in Marquette

Latest News

ACF UP Chapter Student Board Member Trixie Maguran Jacobson talks about the 3rd annual Brew...
Upper Michigan Today - Brew Feast part 3
ACF UP Chapter Student Board Member Trixie Maguran Jacobson talks about the 3rd annual Brew...
Upper Michigan Today - Brew Feast part 2
ACF UP Chapter Student Board Member Trixie Maguran Jacobson talks about the 3rd annual Brew...
Upper Michigan Today - Brew Feast part 1
Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon share weekend events happening around the U.P. on Upper...
Upper Michigan Today - Friday, September 15