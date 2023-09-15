Fresh food, local chefs, local beer: 3rd annual Brew Feast happening October 2

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The American Culinary Federation (ACF) Upper Michigan Chapter is gearing up for its annual Brew Feast.

The event thoughtfully pairs local beers with global dishes, whipped up by local chefs.

ACF U.P. Chapter Student Board Member Trixie Maguran Jacobson stopped by Upper Michigan Today to tell you why you don't want to miss out.

Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon share weekend events happening around the U.P. on Upper Michigan Today.

Now, back to Brew Feast!

The third annual event serves as a fundraiser for chapter dues to the ACF.

As a hospitality student at Northern Michigan University, Maguran Jacobson says being involved in the ACF gives her a headstart on her culinary career and certifications.

Tickets for the event are $65 and will secure you six courses and six beers from Ore Dock Brewing Co.

The event is at Ore Dock Brewing Co. on Monday, October 2 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The official menu will be released days before the event.

ACF UP Chapter Student Board Member Trixie Maguran Jacobson talks about the 3rd annual Brew Feast and makes Chinese scallion pancakes.

You can purchase your tickets for Brew Feast at oredock.square.site/tickets.

