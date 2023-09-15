Exploring the human relationship with nature: drone photographer featured at Zero Degrees Gallery from September - October

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s another new artist on display at Zero Degrees Gallery in Marquette.

Photographer Hunter Wade, who was voted best new artist at this year’s Art on the Rocks, is featured at the gallery from September through October.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon stopped by to learn more about Wade’s creative process and to see the art up close. He says he got his start in this art style as a form of healing trauma.

Photographer Hunter Wade explains how he uses his art to heal from trauma.

Wade works primarily with a drone, capturing aerial landscapes, unique perspectives, and up-close shots of birds in their habitat.

He tells Trudgeon he’s spent hundreds of hours learning to interact respectfully in those environments.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon chats with Photographer Hunter Wade, the September and October guest artist at Zero Degrees Gallery.

Zero Degrees Gallery is hosting an artist reception on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. for Wade.

You can keep up with Yooper Soul Productions on Facebook and yoopersoul.com.

