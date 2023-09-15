Delta County health experts say flu is here, now’s the time to vaccinate

Flu vaccines help prevent large outbreaks within communities.
Flu vaccines help prevent large outbreaks within communities.(WLUC)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Public Health of Delta and Menominee Counties says there have already been a few cases of influenza reported in Delta County.

PHDM immunization coordinator Jennie Miller said it’s never too early to get vaccinated.

“The CDC recommends September, October, get your flu vaccine,” Miller said. “The main objective is you want to get the vaccine before the virus starts circulating in the community.”

Infection prevention experts said getting the flu vaccine not only helps protect oneself from getting the flu but also others in the community.

“Herd immunity is one of the big reasons we push the flu vaccine,” said Nicole Pirlot, infection preventionist at OSF Healthcare St. Francis Hospital & Medica Group in Escanaba. “The more people who are vaccinated, the less likely of a severe flu season. It just helps protect the whole community in general for those who cannot receive vaccines.”

PHDM has drive-thru flu clinics scheduled in Escanaba on September 23 and Menominee on September 28; however, people could also go to a local pharmacy or schedule an appointment with their primary care physician to get vaccinated.

Besides getting a flu vaccine, there’s one simple thing everyone can do to help stop the spread, Pirlot said.

“The number one measure people can take is washing your hands, covering your cough,” she said. “After touching surfaces, doorknobs, being out and about, good hand hygiene is your number one way to prevent any infection.”

For more information on the upcoming drive-thru flu clinics, go to PHDM’s Facebook page or call (906) 786-4111 for Delta County or (906) 863-4451 for Menominee County.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 in Marinette arrested after search warrant turns up child pornography, drugs
FILE - President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden leaves after a court appearance, Wednesday, July...
Hunter Biden indicted on federal firearms charges in long-running probe weeks after plea deal failed
Blue Cross Blue Shield UAW workers strike in Marquette
Blue Cross Blue Shield UAW workers strike in Marquette
Family members welcomed their loved ones after the day trip to Washington D.C.
Upper Peninsula Honor Flight Mission XXII returns
Firefighters work to put out a fire that started at the Tissue Depot in Cheboygan, Mich.,...
Fire at Michigan paper mill closes roads, residents told to shelter in place while air monitored

Latest News

These are some of the prizes you could win.
Silver Creek Thrift to host first ever car show
This is the outside of the newly renovated Jacobetti Complex.
NMU hold rededication for Jacobetti Complex following completion of $28.6 million renovation
Pickleball players in Delta County will have new courts to play on by fall of 2024.
Gladstone pickleball group reaches fundraising goal for new courts
The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department and the Iron Mountain Fire Department are...
Health officials encourage extreme weather preparedness