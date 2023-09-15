Delta County health experts say flu is here, now’s the time to vaccinate

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Public Health of Delta and Menominee Counties says there have already been a few cases of influenza reported in Delta County.

PHDM immunization coordinator Jennie Miller said it’s never too early to get vaccinated.

“The CDC recommends September, October, get your flu vaccine,” Miller said. “The main objective is you want to get the vaccine before the virus starts circulating in the community.”

Infection prevention experts said getting the flu vaccine not only helps protect oneself from getting the flu but also others in the community.

“Herd immunity is one of the big reasons we push the flu vaccine,” said Nicole Pirlot, infection preventionist at OSF Healthcare St. Francis Hospital & Medica Group in Escanaba. “The more people who are vaccinated, the less likely of a severe flu season. It just helps protect the whole community in general for those who cannot receive vaccines.”

PHDM has drive-thru flu clinics scheduled in Escanaba on September 23 and Menominee on September 28; however, people could also go to a local pharmacy or schedule an appointment with their primary care physician to get vaccinated.

Besides getting a flu vaccine, there’s one simple thing everyone can do to help stop the spread, Pirlot said.

“The number one measure people can take is washing your hands, covering your cough,” she said. “After touching surfaces, doorknobs, being out and about, good hand hygiene is your number one way to prevent any infection.”

For more information on the upcoming drive-thru flu clinics, go to PHDM’s Facebook page or call (906) 786-4111 for Delta County or (906) 863-4451 for Menominee County.

