Brookridge Heights celebrates National Assisted Living Week

Brookridge residents cheer for live music
Brookridge residents cheer for live music(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week is National Assisted Living Week.

It’s a whole week dedicated to celebrating assisted living homes, residents, and staff. Brookridge Heights Assisted Living and Memory Support celebrated with a week of activities, including painting, a pastry buffet, and a popcorn bar. The assisted living home finished the week off on Friday with a party featuring live music and a cookout.

Brookridge says both residents and staff have been having a great week.

“National Assisted Living Week is a really special week because it allows us to recognize our residents and recognize their families – for those who have made the commitment to live in senior living,” said Jennifer Huetter, Brookridge Heights executive director. “It also gives us an opportunity to recognize our staff. It’s just a really good celebration and brings everybody together.”

National Assisted Living Week was first celebrated in 1995. Its theme this year was “Season of Reflection.”

