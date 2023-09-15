Alger County’s Stake the Lake Cancer Walk makes strides

This is one of the Painted stakes that will line the streets of downtown Munising, each stake...
This is one of the Painted stakes that will line the streets of downtown Munising, each stake as name of a loved one who has been affected by cancer.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - For the fifth year, painted stakes are lined all through the streets of downtown Munising--each with the name of a loved one who has been affected by cancer.

This is for Saturday’s Alger County Stake the Lake Cancer Walk hosted by the Eric R. Beverly Family Foundation. Co-founder Danielle Beverly said Saturday’s event could be Stake the Lake’s most successful yet.

“We have our biggest number of sponsors and participants,” Beverly said. The weather is probably going to be, as of right now, the best we are going to have so far. I would say the other thing is it seems more and more people are getting involved in what Stake the Lake is and wanting to be a part of it.”

Before the walk, participants purchased a garden or memorial stake to decorate, like the ones volunteers placed beside the road Friday. Beverly said the money collected benefits the Alger County CHAMP fund. She said she hopes this event brings more awareness to this fund.

“Anybody that’s fighting cancer in Alger County is able to apply for assistance,” Beverly said. “What we do is everything from helping with medical bills, transportation, hotel lodging if they need to stay somewhere.”

A two-time cancer survivor, co-organizer Sue Passinault said she loves this event because it gives her a chance to make a difference.

“If I can do a couple of things to help everybody else with their expenses, this is a good way to do it,” Beverly said. “It’s a fun way to do it because we can raise the money.”

Organizers said registration begins at Bayshore Park at 9:15 a.m. and then a silent auction and raffle will take place around 10:30 a.m. The walk will start around 10:45-11:00 a.m. For more information on the 2023 Stake the Lake Cancer Walk, click here.

