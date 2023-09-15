1 injured in single-vehicle crash in Stambaugh Township

IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - An Illinois man suffered serious injuries Thursday after crashing his vehicle.

At approximately 7:13 p.m., deputies from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to an alert from an iPhone reporting a vehicle crash on Lake Ottawa Rd. in Stambaugh Township.

On scene, officers located a 2011 Dodge pickup truck that failed to negotiate a curve, left the road and struck a tree.

According to authorities, the 63-year-old driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was not wearing his seatbelt which caused the driver to sustain serious injuries.

The driver was transported to Aspirus Iron River Hospital and later airlifted to Aspirus Wausau.

The crash remains under investigation. Iron County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Iron County Central Dispatch, Aspirus EMS, West Iron County Fire Department, Northland Towing, Troopers from the MSP Iron Mountain Post and Iron River Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.