WATCH: Westwood High School renovations progress, Narcan now available over the counter

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.
By Molly Birch
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday we take a look at renovations at Westwood High School in Ishpeming, a ‘Big Game Hero Competition’ contestant in Little Lake, an upcoming block party in Baraga, how experts say access to over-the-counter Narcan will benefit people and more headlines.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Sept. 13, 2023.

To watch this stream live, tune in on the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook Page or click here.

