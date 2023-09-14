USW Local 21 raises money for food pantries

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Women of Steel of USW Local 21 are “Striking for Hunger” to fill food pantries at the Salvation Army and St. Vincent De Paul in Delta County.

Women of Steel chair Donna Dams said this is one picket line they hope people cross.

“This is the only picket line I would want to see any Local 21 cross,” Dams said. “This is one that anybody can cross because this is for people in need.”

The Strike for Hunger began nine years ago. This is the fourth year the Women of Steel have hosted it.

There are several ways people can donate, Dams said.

“They can buy inside the store. They can buy bags, and it’s given as credit,” Dams said. “Also, people can bring stuff from home long as it’s of correct date, and also the monetary donations.”

Elmer’s co-owner Mike Dagenais said they have food bags set at different dollar levels to fit with everybody’s budget.

“We sell these bags for five, ten or twenty dollars,” Dagenais said. “And then we put it into the accounts of Salvation Army or St. Vincent de Paul, and then they can get what they need.”

Dagenais said in the past, they filled the bags with canned food. They decided to switch to making the purchase of the bag a straight monetary donation put on the food pantry’s account with the store.

“And then they can get what they need,” Dagenais said.

He said the customers at Elmer’s make a difference.

“Our customers are so awesome,” he said. “I just want to thank ‘em big time from the bottom of my heart.”

Dams said this is usually Local 21′s biggest fundraiser, and the rewards the Women of Steel get from hosting it are priceless.

“When you hear somebody that said that they had to use this before in their life, and then now they’re giving back, that is so neat,” Dams said. “I just think it’s so amazing.”

Last year, the Women of Steel raised more than $11,000. They’re hoping for a new record this year.

The food drive will continue through Saturday at Elmer’s County Market in Escanaba and Pat’s Foods in Gladstone.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.