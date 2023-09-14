The UPside - Kleen Worx Detailing

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan is Someplace Special because of the hard work of individuals and organizations that make a difference in our community. Each Monday, TV6 shines the light on these people and organizations with our UPside report. This week’s UPsider is Kleen Worx Detailing.

During the week of Aug. 28, Kleen Worx Detailing in Ishpeming performed free car washes and vacuuming for veterans. Kleen Worx always offers a discount to all active and retired military members, but this was the first time they have done a free veteran’s event. They cleaned between 40 and 50 cars, and they are planning to hold similar events in the future.

For setting time aside to clean the cars of veterans for free Kleen Worx Detailing is this week’s UPsider, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly upside report. If you would like to nominate an individual or group to be featured on the UPside, email your nominee information to theupside@wluctv6.com

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.