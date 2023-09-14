The UPside - Kleen Worx Detailing

By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan is Someplace Special because of the hard work of individuals and organizations that make a difference in our community. Each Monday, TV6 shines the light on these people and organizations with our UPside report. This week’s UPsider is Kleen Worx Detailing.

During the week of Aug. 28, Kleen Worx Detailing in Ishpeming performed free car washes and vacuuming for veterans. Kleen Worx always offers a discount to all active and retired military members, but this was the first time they have done a free veteran’s event. They cleaned between 40 and 50 cars, and they are planning to hold similar events in the future.

For setting time aside to clean the cars of veterans for free Kleen Worx Detailing is this week’s UPsider, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly upside report.  If you would like to nominate an individual or group to be featured on the UPside, email your nominee information to theupside@wluctv6.com

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Michigan State Police cruisers have severe fire damage and a fourth has moderate fire...
UPDATE: Suspect that set fire to MSP cruisers, shot at police remains in critical condition
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills...
Jets’ Aaron Rodgers says he ‘will rise yet again’ in first comments since season-ending injury
This room will be the lab for the Associate Degree in Nursing program.
KBOCC approved to start Associate Degree in Nursing program
William Null answers questions from his defense attorney Damian Nunzio on Monday, Sept 11,...
Jury urged to convict 3 in last trial tied to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot

Latest News

The UPside
The UPside - Kleen Worx Detailing
The UPside - 906 Warrior Relief Fund
The UPside - 906 Warrior Relief Fund
The UPside - 906 Warrior Relief Fund
The UPside - 906 Warrior Relief Fund
Tim Boring, director of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD)
The Ryan Report - September 10, 2023