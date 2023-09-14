Upper Peninsula Honor Flight Mission XXII returns

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Veterans on U.P. Honor Flight XXII landed safely at Delta County Airport Wednesday night around 10:30 p.m.

The 79 veterans on the flight were greeted by an honor guard and other service members on their arrival from Washington D.C.

Several hundred community members also lined up to welcome the war veterans home. The crowd waved American flags and homemade signs and shouted, “Welcome Home!” to the returning vets. Whether the veterans were seeing the war memorials for the first or second time, the trip left an impact.

“It was an honor to see the Vietnam Memorial and then World War II, those were great,” said Reino Sipola who saw the memorials for the first time.

Hugh Hosafros said it was his second time visiting the memorials.

“I saw a lot more than I ever say before, like the FDR Memorial,” Hosafros said. “That was something new that wasn’t there before.”

The U.P. Honor Flight happens twice a year. Organizers said each flight costs $135,000.

The organization is holding a raffle of a handmade coffee table right now to raise funds.

For information on the raffle, or how to donate, visit U.P. Honor Flight’s website or FB page.

