Sunshine & seasonal air today then more rain chances

High pressure continues to move through the region giving us sunshine and a drier day. Watch out for patchy fog as clouds have been clearing out this morning. A front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms starting tomorrow morning in the western counties. They’ll track east and fizzle out during the day. An unsettled pattern persists into the weekend with spotty rain showers possible through early next week. A stretch of unseasonably higher temperatures is possible by the end of next week.

Today: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Low 70s west, upper 60s central, mid 60s east

Friday: Partly cloudy, mild, and scattered thundershowers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy, cooler and spotty rain

>Highs: Upper 50s north, low 60s south

Monday: Partly cloudy chance for spotty rain

>Highs: Low to mid 60s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy chance for spotty rain

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Low 70s

