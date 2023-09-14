Sunshine & seasonal air today then more rain chances

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure continues to move through the region giving us sunshine and a drier day. Watch out for patchy fog as clouds have been clearing out this morning. A front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms starting tomorrow morning in the western counties. They’ll track east and fizzle out during the day. An unsettled pattern persists into the weekend with spotty rain showers possible through early next week. A stretch of unseasonably higher temperatures is possible by the end of next week.

Today: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Low 70s west, upper 60s central, mid 60s east

Friday: Partly cloudy, mild, and scattered thundershowers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers

>Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy, cooler and spotty rain

>Highs: Upper 50s north, low 60s south

Monday: Partly cloudy chance for spotty rain

>Highs: Low to mid 60s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy chance for spotty rain

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Low 70s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Michigan State Police cruisers have severe fire damage and a fourth has moderate fire...
UPDATE: Suspect that set fire to MSP cruisers, shot at police remains in critical condition
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
William Null answers questions from his defense attorney Damian Nunzio on Monday, Sept 11,...
Jury urged to convict 3 in last trial tied to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills...
Jets’ Aaron Rodgers says he ‘will rise yet again’ in first comments since season-ending injury
This room will be the lab for the Associate Degree in Nursing program.
KBOCC approved to start Associate Degree in Nursing program

Latest News

mild
Seasonal temperatures on the way
Thursday morning chill to thaw out to a warmer, sunnier break -- before rain, t'storms return...
Cold, frosty overnight before warmer, sunnier turn Thursday
Thursday morning chill to thaw out to a warmer, sunnier break -- before rain, t’storms return...
Cold, frosty overnight before warmer, sunnier turn Thursday
cool
High pressure brings more quiet conditions before another front