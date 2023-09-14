Special Olympics Torch Run continues

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Around 50 community members, law enforcement and Special Olympics athletes showed up for the 2023 Law Enforcement Torch Run in Escanaba on Wednesday.

The annual run was part of an annual fundraiser for Special Olympics Michigan.

Anthony Strandberg has competed in the Special Olympics for more than 40 years.

There was a lot about the torch run that makes it special, Strandberg said, including “raising money for the group, competition, and people getting to know about us.”

He said he’s won 30 medals, many from different sports.

“Well, in my younger years, track and field, bocci ball, bowling, swimming, powerlifting, you name it, I did it,” Strandberg said.

U.P. Team Captain and Torch Run council member Carla White said the Torch Run fundraiser helps send athletes to competitions.

“The more money that we can raise for Special Olympics, we can get more athletes involved and it’s no cost to them or their families,” White said. “So we can send them to the local games, to the state games. We actually have international games, and they don’t have to pay for anything.”

White said her favorite part of the Torch Run is the athletes.

“We have so many athletes that come out and they participate with us,” White said. “They walk with us. They run with us.”

Scott Brunette has been a Special Olympics athlete for 25 years. He said he’s currently getting ready for winter sports.

“After this is done, we do the winter games, like snowshoeing and cross-country skiing and downhill,” Brunette said.

He said he’s won too many medals to count.

The final U.P. Torch Run is in Munising on Thursday.

Organizers said their goal is $100,000, and they had reached $70,000 as of Wednesday night.

For information on how to help donate, go to the Special Olympics Michigan website.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.