Peter White Public Library seeks Halloween costume donations

Old costumes can be donated at Peter White Public Library.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Peter White Public Library is hosting the second Youth Service Costume Swap, but they need more costumes.

All costumes or old dance uniforms are welcome, but they must be clean and gently used. They can be dropped off until Sept. 22. There are donation boxes in the Teen Zone as well as the Youth Services area in the library basement.

Amanda Pierce, Peter White Public Library teen services coordinator, said this is a good way to get rid of your old costumes.

“It’s a really great way for families to get an inexpensive Halloween costume and then they’re not just gathering dust in the closet or sitting in a corner in your house, and they’re getting to be worn over and over again,” said Pierce.

The swap will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Marquette Area and Culture Center of Peter White Public Library on September 22.

