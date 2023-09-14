Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center holds 4th annual Suicide Prevention Resource Fair

The fourth annual Suicide Prevention Resource Fair held during Suicide Awareness Month
The fourth annual Suicide Prevention Resource Fair held during Suicide Awareness Month(WLUC)
By Blake Rierson
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Cars filtered through the roundabout in front of the Oscar G. Johnson Medical Center Thursday morning to raise awareness surrounding mental health.

VA staff and community organizations were at the ready to inform passersby about mental health, in-patient care, and other veteran resources.

Sharon Anastas, Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center Suicide Prevention program manager, says for her and many other VA staff, it’s more than a job.

“It’s super important,” said Anastas. “I’m super passionate or I wouldn’t be doing this for fifteen years, and we have a lot of people in the community and within our VA that feel just as strongly.”

This is the fourth annual Suicide Prevention Resource Fair held during Suicide Awareness Month.

Anastas said that suicide prevention is a group effort. “Our big belief is suicide prevention is everybody’s business, we can’t do it alone and we are so grateful for the partnerships we have with our community providers; and frankly, the tremendous support we get from the community.”

VA Medical Center Intimate Partner Violence Assistance and Military Sexual Trauma Coordinator Sarita Gruszynski manned a booth focused on mental health care for veterans. She said hidden scars can be just as important as visible ones.

“Things that you don’t see, they are not the battlefield injuries,” said Gruszynski. “They are things like insomnia, of course, PTSD and depression and anxiety so we have services to treat all of our veterans that are experiencing that as well.”

If you are a veteran experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call 988 and press 1 to access veteran-specific mental health resources.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Michigan State Police cruisers have severe fire damage and a fourth has moderate fire...
UPDATE: Suspect that set fire to MSP cruisers, shot at police remains in critical condition
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills...
Jets’ Aaron Rodgers says he ‘will rise yet again’ in first comments since season-ending injury
This room will be the lab for the Associate Degree in Nursing program.
KBOCC approved to start Associate Degree in Nursing program
William Null answers questions from his defense attorney Damian Nunzio on Monday, Sept 11,...
Jury urged to convict 3 in last trial tied to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot

Latest News

NMU hosted its annual College Fair Wednesday night with more than 30 colleges and universities...
NMU hosts annual college fair
The camp started every day with lessons before transitioning to playing games and skating with...
Marquette kids learn ice skating basics at Learn to Skate Camp
Around 50 community members, law enforcement and Special Olympics athletes showed up for the...
Special Olympics Torch Run continues
Veterans on U.P. Honor Flight XXII landed safely at Delta County Airport around 10:30 p.m....
Upper Peninsula Honor Flight Mission XXII returns