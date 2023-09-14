Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center holds 4th annual Suicide Prevention Resource Fair

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Cars filtered through the roundabout in front of the Oscar G. Johnson Medical Center Thursday morning to raise awareness surrounding mental health.

VA staff and community organizations were at the ready to inform passersby about mental health, in-patient care, and other veteran resources.

Sharon Anastas, Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center Suicide Prevention program manager, says for her and many other VA staff, it’s more than a job.

“It’s super important,” said Anastas. “I’m super passionate or I wouldn’t be doing this for fifteen years, and we have a lot of people in the community and within our VA that feel just as strongly.”

This is the fourth annual Suicide Prevention Resource Fair held during Suicide Awareness Month.

Anastas said that suicide prevention is a group effort. “Our big belief is suicide prevention is everybody’s business, we can’t do it alone and we are so grateful for the partnerships we have with our community providers; and frankly, the tremendous support we get from the community.”

VA Medical Center Intimate Partner Violence Assistance and Military Sexual Trauma Coordinator Sarita Gruszynski manned a booth focused on mental health care for veterans. She said hidden scars can be just as important as visible ones.

“Things that you don’t see, they are not the battlefield injuries,” said Gruszynski. “They are things like insomnia, of course, PTSD and depression and anxiety so we have services to treat all of our veterans that are experiencing that as well.”

If you are a veteran experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call 988 and press 1 to access veteran-specific mental health resources.

