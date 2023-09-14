NMU to host tailgate party ahead of homecoming game

The Northern Michigan University Superior Dome as seen from TV6's SkyTracker6.
The Northern Michigan University Superior Dome as seen from TV6's SkyTracker6.(WLUC)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University’s homecoming game is this weekend.

To celebrate, the university is hosting a tailgate party on Saturday. There will be music, free food, a photo booth, and bounce houses. Cheerleaders and the marching band will be cheering on the football team.

TV6 is sponsoring the event, so you’ll even get a chance to tailgate with some of your favorite on-air personalities.

NMU says everyone is invited to the party.

“We’re looking for families from the students, the players, community members, alumni,” said Derek Hall, NMU spokesperson. “Anyone can come join in.”

NMU’s Homecoming Tailgate Party will be at the Superior Dome this Saturday, Sep. 16 from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. The game kicks off at 2 p.m. You can get tickets here.

