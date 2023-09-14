NICE Community Schools nears completion of $4M renovation

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Westwood High School is nearing the completion of three school renovation projects thanks to a $4 million district millage sinking fund.

NICE Community Schools Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine said renovations inside Westwood High School’s cafeteria are completely done and builders are now finishing the outside.

“Working on you know, landscaping and the outer edge of the building with the façade and things like that, so that will continue for the next couple of weeks,” DeAugustine said, “but we have been using those spaces since the first day of school.”

The superintendent said this renovation has expanded the cafeteria by 1,000 square feet, allowing the school of just under 400 students a more spacious room in which to eat lunch.

DeAugstine also said the district kitchen’s upgrades were long overdue.

“Some of the equipment was new, but the space itself had been original since 1974 and we gutted that right down to the blocks and rebuilt it and got all new commercial grade kitchen equipment and a big brand-new walk-in freezer for all of our food,” he explained, “and it just made the kitchen crew really happy because now they have a beautiful space to work in.”

In addition to the cafeteria, DeAugustine said the school’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) wing renovations are also almost complete. Classrooms are already finished and they are waiting for equipment to be installed in the automotive and welding lab.

CTE instructor John Jessen said, once fully complete, these renovations will create a safer learning space.

“All of our fume extraction hoods and things like that are all up to date and state of the art and is really making it safer for the kids in the area.”

DeAugustine also said the school’s wood shop is done and students will begin using it sometime this week.

He said all renovations should be fully completed in the next few weeks.

