Ishpeming St. Vincent de Paul thanks community for donations

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. food pantry is looking for donations.

Last month, TV6 reported that the federal Emergency Food Assistance Program rolled back its support to St. Vincent de Paul in Ishpeming. Since then, the community has donated $5,800 in monetary donations and over 100 bags of groceries. The money is being used to fill the pantry’s fridge and freezer with meat and perishable items.

The food pantry says it’s very thankful to the community for its support.

“It’s been amazing, really, the amount of love we have seen in our community,” said Lisa Niemi, St. Joe’s and St. John’s Conference for the Society of St. Vincent de Paul. “That’s what the U.P. is all about. We’re all family and we’ve really felt that in the last three weeks. Thank you to everybody who has contributed.”

Niemi said this is a great first step, but there’s still more work to do.

If you’d like to support the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry, Girl Scout Troup 5121 in Negaunee is hosting a food collection event. It’ll be at Super One Foods in Negaunee this Sunday, Sep. 17 from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

You can also find ways to donate here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.