InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 4

A grieving father's message about overdoses among teens. Family wants answers after mother's death in jail. Plus, a student's inspiration to beat a diagnosis.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — A father shares the pain of losing a son to a fentanyl overdose, while addiction experts explain new developments in treatment. Plus, a family wants answers after a mother dies in a jail cell. Then, how to spot if a picture posted online is real or fake, and a young student is inspired to overcome a diagnosis thanks to a coach.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Michigan State Police cruisers have severe fire damage and a fourth has moderate fire...
UPDATE: Suspect that set fire to MSP cruisers, shot at police remains in critical condition
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills...
Jets’ Aaron Rodgers says he ‘will rise yet again’ in first comments since season-ending injury
William Null answers questions from his defense attorney Damian Nunzio on Monday, Sept 11,...
Jury urged to convict 3 in last trial tied to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot
This room will be the lab for the Associate Degree in Nursing program.
KBOCC approved to start Associate Degree in Nursing program