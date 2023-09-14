Husband-wife duo creates art from found wood pieces

You can shop B-Lee Designs at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique.
Gerri and Brian Daniels show off their functional art pieces on the TV6 Morning News.
Gerri and Brian Daniels show off their functional art pieces on the TV6 Morning News.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - What started as a pile of scrap wood, turned into an artistic hobby for Marquette man Brian Daniels.

With support and creative advice from his wife Gerri, Brian creates clocks and other functional pieces from found wood.

The duo is the latest creative brand to hit the store shelves at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon stopped by Thursday morning to take a closer look at B-Lee Designs.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to Brian and Gerri Daniels about their products at Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique.

B-Lee Designs products range in price from $25-$85.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to Brian and Gerri Daniels about their products at Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique.

You can shop B-Lee Designs products at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique, located at 315 S. Front St. in Marquette.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Michigan State Police cruisers have severe fire damage and a fourth has moderate fire...
UPDATE: Suspect that set fire to MSP cruisers, shot at police remains in critical condition
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills...
Jets’ Aaron Rodgers says he ‘will rise yet again’ in first comments since season-ending injury
William Null answers questions from his defense attorney Damian Nunzio on Monday, Sept 11,...
Jury urged to convict 3 in last trial tied to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot
This room will be the lab for the Associate Degree in Nursing program.
KBOCC approved to start Associate Degree in Nursing program

Latest News

Family members welcomed their loved ones after the day trip to Washington D.C.
Upper Peninsula Honor Flight Mission XXII returns
TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to Brian and Gerri Daniels about their products at Amelia's Craft...
B-Lee Designs at Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique
TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to Brian and Gerri Daniels about their products at Amelia's Craft...
B-Lee Designs at Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique
Contracts between UAW, Detroit’s big 3 automakers set to expire