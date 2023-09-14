Husband-wife duo creates art from found wood pieces

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - What started as a pile of scrap wood, turned into an artistic hobby for Marquette man Brian Daniels.

With support and creative advice from his wife Gerri, Brian creates clocks and other functional pieces from found wood.

The duo is the latest creative brand to hit the store shelves at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon stopped by Thursday morning to take a closer look at B-Lee Designs.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to Brian and Gerri Daniels about their products at Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique.

B-Lee Designs products range in price from $25-$85.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks to Brian and Gerri Daniels about their products at Amelia's Craft Market and Boutique.

You can shop B-Lee Designs products at Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique, located at 315 S. Front St. in Marquette.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.