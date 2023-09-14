Forsyth Township EMS accepting applications

Forsyth Township EMS ambulance.
Forsyth Township EMS ambulance.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Forsyth Township EMS is looking for more personnel.

It currently operates with a staff of 19, covering 340 square miles with a population of 6400 people. For those not yet certified as an EMT, U.P. Health Systems is hosting an EMT class this October.

With over 900 calls every year, Forsyth Township EMS says it’s always recruiting.

“We need to be available 24/7, 365 [days] regardless of what the weather’s like, regardless of the road conditions,” said Matt Perala, Forsyth Township EMS assistant director. “Emergencies happen all the time. It’s very unpredictable, so it’s important that we have solid staffing so that we can fill the ambulances and respond to calls to meet the needs of the community.”

To apply to Forsyth Township EMS, click here or apply for the EMT class here.

