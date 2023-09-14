First-ever Baraga Block Party happening Sunday in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An outdoor party is taking over the 100 block of Baraga Ave. in Marquette on Sunday, and you’re invited!

The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum is hosting its first-ever Baraga Block Party to fundraise for Neenah’s Neighborhood.

UPCM Executive Director Jessica Hanley stopped by Upper Michigan Today to tell you about the event.

Hanley says this has been a record-breaking year for attendance at the museum, and families can expect new exhibits in the coming months.

The Baraga Block Party is a celebration of summer and a fundraiser for the Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum.

It’s happening on Sunday from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Wristbands are $10 each and also grant you entry into the museum.

