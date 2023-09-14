First-ever Baraga Block Party happening Sunday in Marquette

Upper Michigan Today Thursday, September 14.
Jessica Hanley joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.
Jessica Hanley joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An outdoor party is taking over the 100 block of Baraga Ave. in Marquette on Sunday, and you’re invited!

The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum is hosting its first-ever Baraga Block Party to fundraise for Neenah’s Neighborhood.

UPCM Executive Director Jessica Hanley stopped by Upper Michigan Today to tell you about the event.

But first, Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon share stories of the day.

Elizabeth Peterson and Tia Trudgeon share stories of the day on Upper Michigan Today.

Now, back to the Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum and upcoming events.

Hanley says this has been a record-breaking year for attendance at the museum, and families can expect new exhibits in the coming months.

UPCM Executive Director Jessica Hanley appears on Upper Michigan Today.

The Baraga Block Party is a celebration of summer and a fundraiser for the Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum.

It’s happening on Sunday from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Wristbands are $10 each and also grant you entry into the museum.

Details of the Baraga Block Party happening Sunday in Marquette.
Elizabeth and Tia wrap up their segments with Jessica Hanley of the Upper Peninsula Children's Museum.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP or stream the show on your smart device with the TV6+ app.

