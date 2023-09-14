Contracts between UAW, Detroit’s big 3 automakers set to expire

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Contracts between the United Auto Workers (UAW) and Detroit’s big three automakers—General Motors (GM), Ford and Stellantis—are set to expire Thursday at 11:59 p.m.

The UAW union has nearly 150,000 members. If a strike were to happen, car production would come to a stop not only here in Michigan but across the nation.

Union members from Local UAW 724 have voted to strike if no agreement is met by the deadline on Sept. 14.

At UAW 652, 96 percent of workers voted to authorize a strike in August.

Members want a 46 percent raise, shorter work weeks and a return to the traditional pension for new hires—who only have 401K plans.

98 percent of the nation’s auto workers voted to authorize that strike. They said while the executives of the big three seem to be making more money, their earnings and benefits have stayed stagnant.

Members of the big three said some of these asks would not be sustainable. UAW President Shawn Fain called the big three’s offers a bluff.

“They nickel and dime our members every day, they price gouge the American consumer, and they squeeze the US taxpayer for every dime they can get,” said Fain. “The big three can afford to immediately give us our fair share. If they choose not to, then they are choosing to strike themselves. And we are not afraid to take action.”

In response to the pending strike, Stellantis’ Senior Vice President of North America Human Resources, Tobin Williams, issued a statement Wednesday:

Colleagues: As we approach the expiration of our contract with the UAW, I wanted to give you an update on where we are with negotiations. Since Monday, we have continued to meet with the UAW subcommittees to resolve outstanding issues, proof that we can work together to find solutions on tough subjects. We also passed our second economic offer as promised as well as a third offer yesterday. We’re awaiting their response to this latest offer. At this time, we’re withholding details out of respect for the bargaining process. On behalf of the entire Stellantis leadership team, I want to thank our Bargaining team for continuing to bring their energy and passion to these discussions. I know that they continue to approach each discussion with the seriousness it deserves and a commitment to reaching a fair agreement that responsibly addresses the concerns of our represented employees and better positions Stellantis to meet the challenges of the U.S. market. Our focus remains on bargaining in good faith to have a tentative agreement on the table before tomorrow’s deadline. The future for our represented employees and their families deserves nothing less.

Stellantis sent the UAW three offers.

GM also released a statement Wednesday in response to the negotiations:

We continue to bargain directly and in good faith with the UAW and have presented additional strong offers. We are making progress in key areas that we believe are most important to our represented team members. This includes historic guaranteed annual wage increases, investments in our U.S. manufacturing plants to provide opportunities for all, and shortening the time for in-progression employees to reach maximum wages.

Ford released a statement Wednesday night, saying the company has given 100 percent in negotiations with the UAW and that if the strike occurs, it’s not because the company didn’t make a great offer:

The Ford team continues to put 100% of our energy into reaching an agreement with the UAW that rewards our valued employees and allows the company to invest in the future. If there is a strike, it’s not because Ford didn’t make a great offer. We have and that’s what we can control. In fact, we have put four offers on the table starting Aug. 29 and each one has been increasingly generous. We still have not received any genuine counteroffer. On Tuesday, Bill Ford and I sat down with the union at the main table for a major offer. As we were walking in the room, we learned President Fain would not be attending. Nevertheless, Bill and I laid out a historically generous offer to the UAW Ford bargaining team because we listened to the UAW demands and we care about our employees. Here are the facts. Ford: The first we learned President Fain received the offer was on Facebook Live this evening. So again, we are here and ready to reach a deal. We should be working creatively to solve hard problems rather than planning strikes and PR events. Please remember that Ford, more than any other company, has bet on the UAW and treated the UAW with respect. We have been incredibly supportive of the union. We have gone well beyond any contract language in adding jobs and investment. The future of our industry is at stake. Let’s do everything we can to avert a disastrous outcome.

There was a similar situation four years ago when the two side were unable to come to terms on the contract. That strike went from Sept. 15 to Oct. 25.

