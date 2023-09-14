Brushes with rain, few thunderstorms through the weekend
Winds, clouds increasing overnight as rain, few thunderstorms brush the U.P. starting Friday.
Mostly clear under the new moon phase in Upper Michigan Thursday, before clouds increase overnight. A Northwestern Ontario system delivers an opening round of rain and thunderstorms to brush the U.P. through the weekend.
As showers wane, a cooldown follows in the region Sunday to Monday, before a warm rebound (but increasing rain and thunderstorm chances) to the last days of summer.
Tonight: Mostly clear then clouds increasing overnight with rain over the western and central counties in the morning; southwest winds gusting over 25 mph
>Lows: Mid 40s to Upper 50s (coolest east, milder west)
Friday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny with rain, few thunderstorms west and central during the afternoon then eastward as lighter showers towards evening; mild-to-warm and breezy with southwest winds gusting over 25 mph
>Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 70s (warmest farther south)
Saturday: Morning fog, drizzle, light showers then partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers, few thunderstorms; cooler
>Highs: 60s/70
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers and drizzle; cool and breezy with north winds gusting over 25 mph
>Highs: 60s
Monday: Partly cloudy, cool and breezy with north winds gusting 20 mph
>Highs: 60s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny before increasing clouds, showers west late; milder
>Highs: 60s/70
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers, few thunderstorms; warmer
>Highs: 70s/80
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, few thunderstorms; mild to warm
>Highs: 70s/80
