Brushes with rain, few thunderstorms through the weekend

Winds, clouds increasing overnight as rain, few thunderstorms brush the U.P. starting Friday.
Winds, clouds increasing overnight as rain, few thunderstorms brush the U.P. starting Friday.
Winds, clouds increasing overnight as rain, few thunderstorms brush the U.P. starting Friday.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Mostly clear under the new moon phase in Upper Michigan Thursday, before clouds increase overnight. A Northwestern Ontario system delivers an opening round of rain and thunderstorms to brush the U.P. through the weekend.

As showers wane, a cooldown follows in the region Sunday to Monday, before a warm rebound (but increasing rain and thunderstorm chances) to the last days of summer.

Tonight: Mostly clear then clouds increasing overnight with rain over the western and central counties in the morning; southwest winds gusting over 25 mph

>Lows: Mid 40s to Upper 50s (coolest east, milder west)

Friday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny with rain, few thunderstorms west and central during the afternoon then eastward as lighter showers towards evening; mild-to-warm and breezy with southwest winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 70s (warmest farther south)

Saturday: Morning fog, drizzle, light showers then partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers, few thunderstorms; cooler

>Highs: 60s/70

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers and drizzle; cool and breezy with north winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 60s

Monday: Partly cloudy, cool and breezy with north winds gusting 20 mph

>Highs: 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny before increasing clouds, showers west late; milder

>Highs: 60s/70

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers, few thunderstorms; warmer

>Highs: 70s/80

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, few thunderstorms; mild to warm

>Highs: 70s/80

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Michigan State Police cruisers have severe fire damage and a fourth has moderate fire...
UPDATE: Suspect that set fire to MSP cruisers, shot at police remains in critical condition
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills...
Jets’ Aaron Rodgers says he ‘will rise yet again’ in first comments since season-ending injury
This room will be the lab for the Associate Degree in Nursing program.
KBOCC approved to start Associate Degree in Nursing program
William Null answers questions from his defense attorney Damian Nunzio on Monday, Sept 11,...
Jury urged to convict 3 in last trial tied to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot

Latest News

fall colors
U.P. fall color outlook 2023
fall colors
Fall Colors Outlook 2023
mild
Sunshine & seasonal air today then more rain chances
mild
Seasonal temperatures on the way