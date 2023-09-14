Brushes with rain, few thunderstorms through the weekend

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

Mostly clear under the new moon phase in Upper Michigan Thursday, before clouds increase overnight. A Northwestern Ontario system delivers an opening round of rain and thunderstorms to brush the U.P. through the weekend.

As showers wane, a cooldown follows in the region Sunday to Monday, before a warm rebound (but increasing rain and thunderstorm chances) to the last days of summer.

Tonight: Mostly clear then clouds increasing overnight with rain over the western and central counties in the morning; southwest winds gusting over 25 mph

>Lows: Mid 40s to Upper 50s (coolest east, milder west)

Friday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny with rain, few thunderstorms west and central during the afternoon then eastward as lighter showers towards evening; mild-to-warm and breezy with southwest winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 70s (warmest farther south)

Saturday: Morning fog, drizzle, light showers then partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers, few thunderstorms; cooler

>Highs: 60s/70

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers and drizzle; cool and breezy with north winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 60s

Monday: Partly cloudy, cool and breezy with north winds gusting 20 mph

>Highs: 60s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny before increasing clouds, showers west late; milder

>Highs: 60s/70

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers, few thunderstorms; warmer

>Highs: 70s/80

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, few thunderstorms; mild to warm

>Highs: 70s/80

