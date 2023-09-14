Blue Cross Blue Shield UAW workers strike in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Blue Cross Blue Shield workers who are represented by the United Auto Workers in Marquette are picketing on McLellan Ave.

Local UAW Region 1D represents workers in the Upper Peninsula and the central, western and northern portions of the Lower Peninsula.

In a press release, the UAW says that UAW Local Union 1781 (Region 1), UAW Local Union 2500 (Region 1), UAW Local Union 2145 (Region 1D) and UAW Local Union 2256 (Region 1D), entered into negotiations with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan earlier this summer.

The primary goal of the negotiations was to get rid of the multi-tiered pay structure and to have Blue Cross Blue Shield stop outsourcing job classifications previously negotiated by the union.

In the press release, the UAW says, “Regrettably, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan rejected our demands, steadfastly maintaining a twenty-year service length prerequisite for pay equality. They also expressed an unwavering intention to continue outsourcing our union work without any restriction.”

In a statement to TV6, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan said, “On September 12, after weeks of continuous negotiations over a new collective bargaining agreement, the United Auto Workers union walked away from the bargaining table and went on strike at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. Blue Care Network is not included in this action by the union. Blue Cross has put contingencies in place to enable our company to continue to provide services to providers, group customers and our millions of members around the nation. Some of those services – particularly those provided over the phone – will require longer wait times. We encourage our members and customers to use our online and app-based services during this period, and we regret the inconvenience caused by this situation – which we desire to resolve quickly, consistent with the spirit of collective bargaining, with our partners at the UAW.”

The UAW asks that, “Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan value their front-line union employees as much as they value their profit margins and the CEO’s substantial $17 million salary in 2022.”

TV6 has a reporter at the picket line in Marquette and will update this story with more information.

