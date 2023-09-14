2 in Marinette arrested after search warrant turns up child pornography, drugs

(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARINETTE, Wisc. (WLUC) - A Marinette man faces child pornography charges and a woman faces drug charges after a police search Thursday.

At approximately 7:20 a.m., as the result of an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation by the Marinette Police Department, a search warrant was executed by the Marinette Special Response Team at a residence in the city of Marinette.

According to authorities, as a result of the investigation, a 55-year-old man from Marinette was taken into police custody for possession of child pornography and drug-related charges. In the same incident, a 55-year-old woman also from Marinette was arrested for drug charges.

The names of the individuals involved are being withheld pending formal charges by the Marinette County District Attorney’s Office.

The Marinette Police Department was assisted by, Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, Marinette Special Response Team and Aurora Medical Center- Bay Area Medics.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three Michigan State Police cruisers have severe fire damage and a fourth has moderate fire...
UPDATE: Suspect that set fire to MSP cruisers, shot at police remains in critical condition
Law enforcement officers escort Danelo Cavalcante from a Pennsylvania State Police barracks in...
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante is captured in Pa. with the help of dogs and a heat-sensing plane
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills...
Jets’ Aaron Rodgers says he ‘will rise yet again’ in first comments since season-ending injury
William Null answers questions from his defense attorney Damian Nunzio on Monday, Sept 11,...
Jury urged to convict 3 in last trial tied to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot
This room will be the lab for the Associate Degree in Nursing program.
KBOCC approved to start Associate Degree in Nursing program

Latest News

NICE Community Schools and Ironwood Area Schools have added, or are looking to hire, more...
NICE Community Schools nears completion of $4M renovation
Jessica Hanley joins Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson on Upper Michigan Today.
First-ever Baraga Block Party happening Sunday in Marquette
Family members welcomed their loved ones after the day trip to Washington D.C.
Upper Peninsula Honor Flight Mission XXII returns
Gerri and Brian Daniels show off their functional art pieces on the TV6 Morning News.
Husband-wife duo creates art from found wood pieces