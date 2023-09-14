2 in Marinette arrested after search warrant turns up child pornography, drugs

MARINETTE, Wisc. (WLUC) - A Marinette man faces child pornography charges and a woman faces drug charges after a police search Thursday.

At approximately 7:20 a.m., as the result of an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation by the Marinette Police Department, a search warrant was executed by the Marinette Special Response Team at a residence in the city of Marinette.

According to authorities, as a result of the investigation, a 55-year-old man from Marinette was taken into police custody for possession of child pornography and drug-related charges. In the same incident, a 55-year-old woman also from Marinette was arrested for drug charges.

The names of the individuals involved are being withheld pending formal charges by the Marinette County District Attorney’s Office.

The Marinette Police Department was assisted by, Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, Marinette Special Response Team and Aurora Medical Center- Bay Area Medics.

